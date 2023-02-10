Raza’s Dubai Capitals knocked out of International League T20

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

ZIMBABWEAN all-rounder Sikandar Raza was on the losing end in the International League T20 eliminator when his team Dubai Capitals lost by eight wickets to the MI Emirates at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

Raza scored 38 runs off 34 deliveries coming in to bat at number three, the highest score for the Dubai Capitals being 51 runs by opening batsman George Munsey of Scotland. Dubai Capitals posted 151/5 in 20 overs.

MI Emirates only lost two wickets on their way to 152/2 in 16.4 overs as they cruised to victory with 20 balls to spare. Andre Fletcher of the West Indies top scored for MI Emirates with 68 from 45 balls and West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran slammed an unbeaten 66 off 36 deliveries to walk away with the Player of the Match accolade.

Raza conceded 26 runs in the two overs he bowled without picking up a wicket.

Thursday’s result means that the Dubai Capitals are now out of contention to win the International League T20 with MI Emirates now proceeding to Qualifier 2 against Gulf Giants today, with the final going on to meet the Desert Vipers in Sunday’s final.

Raza said while they have not won the International League T20, the tournament has created some memories for him.

“We may not have won the @ILT20Official #Championship but we certainly made some Champion memories and champion brotherhood. @Dubai_Capitals thanks for having me as part of the family and thanks to everyone in this family for your love and care. Forever Grateful,’’ posted Raza on Twitter.

