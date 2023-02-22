Raza’s Lahore Qalandars record second win in Pakistan Super League

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

SIKANDAR Raza’s team in the Pakistan Super League, Lahore Qalandars picked up their second win in the competition when they floored Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.

Raza scored an unbeaten 32 off 16 deliveries, the second highest score for the Qalandars after Shai Hope’s 47, the defending champions posting 198/6 in 20 overs. The Zimbabwean all-rounder went on to pick up one wicket for six runs in the one over that he bowled. Shaheen Shah Afridi took 3/22 and David Wiese had 3/23, the Gladiators restricted to 135/8 in 20 overs.

Jason Roy top scored for the Gladiators with 48 and Mohammad Hafeez had the second best score of 25.

Raza and his teammates started the 2023 edition of the PSL with a one run triumph over the Andy Flower coached Multan Sultans before they lost to Karachi Kings by 67 runs.

The win lifted the Qalandars to second on the log with four points, two behind the Multan Sultans who have played a game more.

Next up for the Qalandars is a match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.