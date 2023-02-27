Raza’s Lahore Qalandars register third win in Pakistan Super League

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international, Sikandar Raza’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Lahore Qalandars registered another win when they edged Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs in a high scoring encounter played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean international did not bat as his side scored a massive 241/3 in 20 overs and also did not take any wickets when they restricted their opponents to 201/9 in 20 overs as well.

Raza was supposed to come in to bat at number seven however, only five managed to bat with two scoring half-centuries. Fakhar Zaman top scored with a brilliant 96 runs from 45 balls whereas Abdullah Shafique scored 75 off 41 deliveries. Sam Billings remained not out on a 23-ball 47 runs to guide the defending champions to a huge total.

The Zimbabwean all-rounder had two overs with the ball and gave away 24 runs at an economy rate of 12 as the team captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi produced a stellar show with ball in hand. Afridi took a five-wicket haul to finish with figures of 5/40 in his four-over spell. Of his five wickets, one was an unplayable ball that got the better of Babar Azam. Zaman Khan took two scalps for the Qalandars side.

Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore top scored for Zalmi with 51 and 55 runs respectively.

Up next for Raza and his Qalandars side who are third on the standings is a clash against second-placed Islamabad United set to take place today at 1630hrs. The two teams are separated by net run rate as they are both on six points, two behind the Andy Flower-coached Multan Sultans who suffered a 66 runs defeat at the hands of Karachi Kings on Sunday.