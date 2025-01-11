Raza’s last stand…Chevrons all-rounder moots retirement

Brandon Moyo, Zimpapers Sports Hub

IN a surprising turn of events, the recently concluded two-match Test series against Afghanistan at Queens Sports Club may have been Sikandar Raza’s final appearance in Test cricket for Zimbabwe.

The Saturday Chronicle has exclusively learned that the 38-year-old star all-rounder was poised to make a significant announcement regarding his Test future before the start of the New Year’s Day Test.

According to sources close to the player and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) management, Raza was planning to call time on his Test career at the end of the New Year’s Day Test match, which Afghanistan won by 72 runs on the morning of the final day. This was intended to be his final Test for the Chevrons, meaning fans in Bulawayo would have seen the last of Raza in red-ball cricket.

Raza, who missed out on the Boxing Day Test citing the need to manage his workload, is said to have already informed ZC of his decision. However, he was talked out of it at the 11th hour by ZC management, and the player agreed to continue playing red-ball cricket.

“With a packed 2025 Test schedule, Saki (Raza) felt it was the right time for the younger players to be integrated into the Test squad, but with no genuine all-rounders ready to take his place, ZC persuaded him to continue,” said the source.

Part of the reasons behind his retirement was to capitalise on franchise leagues as he nears the end of his career.

“To say that Raza wants to maximise his earnings by playing in global T20 franchises might sound mercenary, but it is not. At the ripe age of 38, he felt he has served his country well and it is time to drop the Test format to remain fresh for Zimbabwe’s white-ball assignments and, more importantly, help the team qualify for the T20 World Cup in 2026,” the source said.

Even if Raza had retired from Test cricket, he would still need a no-objection certificate (NOC) to participate in T20 franchise leagues. Soon after the conclusion of the Afghanistan series, the Chevrons stalwart was on his way to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the International League T20 (ILT20), where he was named captain of his Dubai Capitals side. He was also retained by Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Lahore Qalandars ahead of the 2025 edition, scheduled for April.

In the New Year’s Day Test, Raza was one of the two changes made by Zimbabwe to the team that played in the run-fest Boxing Day match, which ended in a draw. He returned after nearly four years of Test absence, having last played in 2021 against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, replacing Brandon Mavuta.

Raza’s performances in the second Test vindicated the ZC hierarchy’s decision to talk him out of retiring from Tests. With ball in hand, he took crucial wickets at important moments of the game. He came into bat at number four and in both innings had to play within himself after top-order collapses. With better shot selection, he could have scored a hundred in the first innings, shutting out Afghanistan from the game.

After Ervine won the toss and elected to field first, Raza — on his return, which could have been his last — was the pick of the Zimbabwean bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/30 in his 12-over spell.

His first victim was the danger-man Rahmat Shah, whom he clean bowled for 19 runs off 64 balls with the last ball of the 30th over. He then went on to bowl debutant Ismat Alam (who scored a century in the second innings) for a two-ball duck. His final wicket of the innings was Yamin Ahmadzai, whom he also bowled out.

He then scored a crucial 61 runs off 104 balls, which helped Zimbabwe enjoy an 86-run lead going into the second innings. In the second innings, he took one scalp for 79 runs in 30 overs, with his solitary wicket being the all-important one of Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, whom he bowled for 13 runs off 26 balls. He was the Chevrons’ joint second leading run-getter in the second innings with 38 runs to his name alongside Ben Curran. Raza was caught after facing 83 deliveries as the Chevrons crumbled with the bat to lose the match a few minutes into the start of day five.

With Sean Williams an injury doubt for the Ireland series, having been nursing back pain throughout the New Year’s Day Test match, Zimbabwe needs Raza’s experience now more than ever to assist Ervine.

The Chevrons are scheduled to host Ireland for an all-format series starting with a one-off Test match at Queens Sports Club on 6 February. — @brandon_malvin