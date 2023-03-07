Raza’s Qalandars winning streak come to an end

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

SIKANDER Raza’s Lahore Qalandars’ four-match winning streak in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) has come to an end after they suffered a 35-run defeat at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi today.

After being sent in to bowl first, the Qalandars bowled out their opponents for 207 in 19.3 overs with Raza bowling only one over before they were dismissed for 172 in 19.4 overs to suffer their second defeat of the season.

In his only over bowled, Raza conceded a huge 21 runs without taking any wickets as the Zalmi batters looked set for a big total. Qalandars captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi starred with the ball taking four wickets for 31 runs in four overs while Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan and Rashid Khan picked up two wickets each.

Zalmi openers, Saim Ayub and Babar Azam put up a hundred runs first wicket partnership before the former fell for 68 runs off 36 balls. Azam scored 50 runs from 41 deliveries to guide their side to a big score.

Hussain Talat, Afridi and Raza’s fast scoring was not enough to guide the Qalandars across the finish line with the bat. Talat top scored with 63 runs off 37 balls whereas Afridi chipped in with a 36 ball 52 runs. Raza scored 20 runs in seven balls as his team failed to chase down its target.

The defending champions, who are still on top of the standings despite today’s defeat will next face Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Thursday afternoon. – @brandon_malvin