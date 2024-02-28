Raza’s Qalanders hit bad patch

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

RESULTS have been going south for Sikandar Raza’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) side, Lahore Qalandars, who have had a patchy run in the 2024 edition, losing five consecutive matches in their first five opening games.

The two-time defending champions find themselves struggling for form and it hasn’t been the best possible start for the Chevrons star, Raza as well.

Lahore Qalandars are sitting at the bottom of the six-team standings with zero points.

Going into the PSL high in confidence and oozing with good form, having been named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the Dubai-based International League T20 (ILT20), Raza hasn’t found his feet in the Pakistani league.

In four matches – and four innings – Raza has only managed to score just 42 runs with a high score of 23 and a poor average of just 10.5. In those four innings, he has only scored five fours and one maximum.

In three innings, with ball in hand, the Chevrons stalwart has only picked up one wicket, with an economy rate of 9.85 and an average of 69.

Raza missed the first match of the season which Lahore Qalandars lost by eight wickets against Islamabad United. They would go on to suffer a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Quetta Gladiators before another similar margin loss against Multan Sultans.

On Saturday, they lost by two wickets against Karachi Kings and on the following day on Sunday, were handed their fifth straight defeat by Peshawar Zalmi, losing by eight runs.

Bowling first in their match on Sunday, Raza and his Shaheen Shah Afridi captained Lahore Qalandars team, restricted their opponents to 211/4 in 20 overs before going on to finish on 203/6 in 20 overs with Rassie van der Dussen’s ton being in vain.

Raza did not take any wickets with the ball in hand in his two-over spell.

He went for 20 runs with an economy of 10 runs per over and coming in to bat down the order at number seven, the Zimbabwean T20 captain was run out for just one run in as many balls.

With their season going up in smoke, Raza and Lahore Qalandars’ sixth match of the season took place yesterday and they were up against table-topping Multan Sultans. At the time of publication, the match was still ongoing.

After the game against Multan Sultans, they will go on to face Peshawar Zalmi.

Today, Karachi Kings – who have Blessing Muzarabani under their name – will be up against Islamabad United. Muzarabani is yet to play for his team. – @brandon_malvin