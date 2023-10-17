R&B artiste Aunest sings Zimbabwean praises

Mbulelo Mpofumbulelo, [email protected]

THERE is nothing more refreshing than an individual who loves their country and celebrates it.

Such patriotism has led to a local R&B singer and songwriter Aunest (stylised from Honest) releasing his debut titled “Zimbabwe”.

Aunest told Chronicle Showbiz that the eight-track offering is meant to inculcate a spirit of unity among citizens.

“The album, ‘#Zimbabwe’ is meant to cultivate a spirit of unity among fellow Zimbabweans and encourages them to diligently work for the betterment of our nation,” he said.

The album echoes the Government’s inclusive philosophy of uniting for a common purpose which is reviving Zimbabwe into its former glory.

Zimbabwe prides itself in cascading waters of the majestic Victoria Falls, which is part of the Seven Wonders of the World as well as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Heritage Site, something that Aunest sang praises on.

As part of the album, songs such as “Come to Victoria Falls,” “Zimbabwe has,” and, “It’s up to me and you” highlights the need for unity of purpose.

It is common for an artiste to join forces with fellow artistes for collaborations but Aunest’s debut project does not have any as, “I did all the vocals and wrote all my songs. I, however, worked with a couple of good producers on this album, namely, DJ Face of Face the music records who’s now based in South Africa, and Krued of Mic Ablaze Records who’s now based in Australia, Just Percy of Velocity Records in Bulawayo and Lourenzo in Bulawayo.”

Moving forward, Aunest aspires to collaborate with Gemma Griffiths, Ammara Brown, Audius Mtawarira, and Takura. He is also open and flexible to collaborate with any willing artiste.

Music is such a rugged road, but Aunest did not face any pronounced challenges in recording the album as, “Doing music is fun and this was like a joy ride for me.”

On his musical journey, he said, “Music has always been a part of me. Those who’ve known me from childhood can testify. I, however, started recording music casually in 2015. I have a couple of recorded and unreleased songs dating back to 2015. I decided to release my album “#Zimbabwe” after a realisation that I will never feel complete as a human being if I don’t share my music with the rest of the word.”

#Zimbabwe is available on various streaming platforms. – @MbuleloMpofu