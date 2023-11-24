RBZ cancels Avis Bank’s licence

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has cancelled the banking licence of Avis Bank Limited as the institution failed to put in place the requisite systems and structures required to commence banking business.

Avis Bank Limited had been granted a Merchant Bank Licence on June 7, 2022, in terms of the Banking Act (Chapter 24:20) but had on the date of cancellation failed to commence banking business.

In a notice dated November 21, the Registrar of Banking Institutions said Avis Limited Bank is no longer a baking institution as defined in the Banking Act.

Its status is that of a company in terms of the Companies and Others Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31).

“It is hereby notified, in terms of section 15 of the Banking Act (Chapter 24:20), that the Registrar of Banking Institutions has cancelled AVIS Bank Limited licence with effect from the date of this notice,” said the Registrar of Banking Institutions.

“Avis Bank Limited was granted a Merchant Bank Licence on 7 June 2022 in terms of the Banking Act (Chapter 24:20) but has to date failed to commence banking business. The institution failed to put in place requisite systems and structures required to commence banking business.

“Having failed to meet licensing conditions, the institution did not have any depositors on its books.”

Accordingly, the Registrar cancelled the bank’s licence in terms of section 14 (1) (i) of the Banking Act (Chapter 24:20).

The reserve bank said following the cancellation of the banking licence, Avis Bank Limited is no longer a baking institution as defined in the Banking Act and therefore its status is that of a company in terms of the Companies and Others Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31).

“Members of the public are accordingly advised not to undertake any banking business with the institution”.