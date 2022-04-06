RBZ introduces $100 bank notes

Business Reporter

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says a new $100 bank note will soon be introduced in the market as it moves to ease cash shortages and enhance transacting convenience.

Currently, the $50 note, injected last July is the highest in circulation. Other notes include $20, $10, $5 and $2.

Statutory Instrument 68A of 2022 642A, which announced the development was gazetted on Tuesday and it reads:

“The Minister of Finance and Economic Development has hereby, in terms of section 40(3) of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act [Chapter 22:15], made the following notice specifying the matters determined by the President in terms of subsection (2) of that section:—

“This notice may be cited as the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (Issue of One Hundred Dollar Banknote) Notice, 2022. Issue of one-hundred-dollar banknote” reads part of the statement.