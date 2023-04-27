Real Betis delegation headed for Zimbabwe

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

IN what will be a huge development for Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe, a delegation from the academy’s parent club Real Betis Balompié is set to visit Zimbabwe next month.

The visit, expected to take place from May 18 to 24 will see Real Betis head of Global Sports Projects Ignacio Pinilla, technical director of Real Betis Academy Juan Parra and technical coordinator Javier López, La Liga Africa managing director Marcos Pelegrin make their way to Zimbabwe.

Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe chairman Gerald Sibanda confirmed the latest development.

“The academy wishes to advise all stakeholders that the visiting delegation will arrive in Zimbabwe to visit the Real Betis Academy Campus, assess the programme, identify players and also meet all the partners of Real Betis and engage with the growing Real Betis community through many activities lined up to promote Zimbabwe, Betis, Spanish football and La Liga,” said Sibanda.

Already, more than 1 000 boys and girls outside of Spain have had the chance to train under the Real Betis methodology.

At the same time, by arriving in new countries and setting up such projects, the club is in a better position to develop commercial activities in these markets and expand its brand.

The club plans to launch a series of new initiatives in the African country to extend the Betis brand in Africa.

Initially, it will provide hundreds of young people with an elite football education programme.

As part of its expansion programme on the African continent, Real Betis will develop a new sporting project in South Africa, Real Betis Camp Cape Town, which joins the permanent Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe.

This new campus will take place from May 16 to 18 at Fuare Stadium in Cape Town. With this new project, the club will offer great opportunities for growth to players in this city and its surroundings.

Real Betis Academy will open its doors to all the future talents who would like to join the club and improve their skills under the methodology of the Green and White side.

Initially, Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe’s initiative started in Harare in 2020 after the academy president Sibanda’s sports agency Athletes Sphere Management entered into a partnership with the La Liga club to establish its only academy on the African continent.

Legendary Highlanders football striker Zenzo Moyo is tasked to lead the Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe’s initiative in Bulawayo while his former team mates, Johannes “Tshisa” Ngodzo and Gift “Thebe” Lunga Jnr were appointed academy’s coaches. — @innocentskizoe