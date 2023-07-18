Real estate conference set for Bulawayo

Sikhulekelani Moyo,[email protected]

THE Real Estate Investment Association of Zimbabwe together with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) will host a two-day Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Conference in Bulawayo starting tomorrow where investment strategies, risk management, legal frameworks, and technological advancements in the sector are expected to top the discussions.

The joint initiative aims to bring together industry professionals, stakeholders and investors fostering discussions on the current real estate landscape and exploring investment opportunities.

A REIT is a regulated investment vehicle under the Collective Investment Scheme Act that enables the issuer to pool investors’ funds for the purpose of investing in real estate.

The two-day event to be held at a local hotel will see delegates having access to informative presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

The lined-up key speakers include ZSE chief executive officer Mr Justin Bgoni, Insurance and Pensions Commission (Ipec) Commissioner Dr Grace Muradzikwa, Regional Real Estate manager, Mr Kura Chihota, and Zimbabwe Association of Pension Funds (ZAPF) director general Ms Sandra Musevenzo.

Also included among speakers is Integrated Properties chief executive officer, Dr Mike Juru, Old Mutual Investment Group Zimbabwe head of Equity Investments Mr Chengetai Zvobgo, and National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Contributory Pension Fund principal officer Ms Patience Dhliwayo, among others.

