Real estates interim board unveiled

THE Zimbabwe Stock Exchange has appointed a 13-member interim board of the newly constituted Real Estate Investment Trust (REITs) Association of Zimbabwe to be led by Integrated Properties chief executive officer Dr Mike Juru

The association held its inaugural two-day conference in Bulawayo this week where stakeholders and players in the REITs sector were represented.

In a statement, ZSE said the newly established REITs Association was a result of the growth of interest in real estate securities.

“The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) is pleased to notify stakeholders of the establishment of the Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Association of Zimbabwe (ZIMREIT). The ZSE together with other capital market participants have come together to establish a REITs Association following the growth of interest in this security.

“The main objectives of the REITS Association include promoting the growth of the REIT market, educating investors about REITs, and advocating for the interests of REITs with regulators and policymakers,” said ZSE chief executive officer Mr Justin Bgoni in a statement.

He indicated that the interim board is composed of experienced and knowledgeable individuals who are committed to the growth of the real estate industry.

Integrated Properties chief executive officer Dr Mike Juru was appointed the chairman of the interim board, with the Zimbabwe Association of Pension Funds director general Mrs Sandra Musevenzo as the deputy chair and Terrace Africa group legal manager.

Miss Christabel Shava was appointed the secretary.

Some of the board members include Dr Alfred Mthimkhulu executive director of Bard Santner Investors (Private) Limited, Mr Bevin Ngara, managing director of Fidelity Life Asset Management, Mrs Chipo Hlabangana- deputy principal officer NRZ Contributory Pension Fund, Mr Isaac Isaki who is the head Structured and Corporate Finance at National Building Society.

Others include Mr Farai Chizengeni senior manager at Enerst and Young, and Mrs Patience Dhliwayo principal officer at NRZ Contributory Pension Fund.

"The ZSE is confident that the establishment of the REITS Association will go a long way in promoting REITs in Zimbabwe. The ZSE remains grateful for the continuous support from various market participants in the establishment of the Association and wishes the interim board a successful tenure. For and on behalf of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited," added Mr Bgoni.