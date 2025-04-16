Real Madrid vs Arsenal: Match preview

REAL Madrid return to the Champions League after a 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves in La Liga on Sunday. The defending European champions host Arsenal at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu tonight in the second leg of their quarter-final meeting in the competition.

Los Blancos were blown away by Arsenal in last week’s first leg as Mikel Arteta’s men won 3-0, courtesy of Declan Rice’s brace and a neat finish by Mikel Merino. The Merengues have a massive task on their hands if they are to overturn the deficit, more so against one of the continent’s best defensive sides.

Carlo Ancelotti will be without Andriy Lunin, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy for the game as they continue to recover from injuries, whereas Eduardo Camavinga is suspended following his red card at the Emirates Stadium in last Tuesday’s fixture against the Gunners.

Dani Ceballos is back, however, as he marked his return from injury at the weekend against Alaves. He could start and in addition to the former Arsenal loanee, all eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior if Real Madrid are to stand any chance of reversing the first leg arrears.

Meanwhile, Arsenal come into the game having been held at home by Brentford in the Premier League. A 1-1 draw further derailed their title hopes, more so after Liverpool’s win, so very realistically, the Champions League is the only piece of silverware the Londoners can claim this season.

Arsenal will be without Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. Jorginho’s participation is doubtful but Thomas Partey has made the travelling party after a minor fitness worry. The English giants have no suspension worries.

Real Madrid will have to put in one of their best performances of not just this season but in their illustrious history as they bid to achieve a feat that has eluded them for close to five decades. The 15-time European champions have not come back from three goals down in the competition since 1976.

The Santiago Bernabeu will be in its full glory though it is hard to escape the supposition that Arsenal are the clear favourites to progress into the semi-final and end Real Madrid’s title defence in the process. For context, Arteta’s charges last conceded thrice in a match more than 80 outings ago.

An exciting second leg between two fantastic teams awaits and Real Madrid will hope they can defy all odds to produce yet another magical night on home soil in the European Cup.