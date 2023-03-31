Real Shona moves to promote brand through singles launch

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

MUSICIAN Real Shona has embarked on a drive of promoting his brand through releasing singles timeously across the year.

The artiste dropped a track named Tichiita Isu featuring Dalye on March 18 and now is preparing to drop another single titled Pray Namatai by April 12.

Said Real Shona: “As of this year I plan to drop a lot of music singles since I decided to postpone my album launch to an unknown date. My upcoming single Pray Namatai touches more on the boy and girl child where I have a message for them.

“Looking at the situation in the country and the whole world the youth need motivation because most of them are at the age of giving up, most of them are turning to drugs and alcohol just to ease up the pain and depression. I’m worried , we might end up with no youth to serve us in the future hence I penned down this song,” said Real Shona.

He said the single will be accessible at all digital platforms and will also have special copies signed by him going for $US 100.

“Reverb 7 a DJ and artiste from Harare inspired me to use the method of realising singles as he told me I should focus more on building my catalogue. “So I plan to drop a lot of music going forward. So far l have released 25 songs to date, two EPs and about 12 singles,” said Real Shona. – @mthabisi_mthire