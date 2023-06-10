Real Shona sings on youth’s mental health

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

REAL Shona is set to release a track which encourages youth’s to take note and care for their mental health at a time the generation is faced with great difficulties.

The song titled Namatai was produced by Hitkid and That Flamerz and will be released on June 17.

“I will be dropping a track every fortnight and for the first track I chose mental health. The youths are going through a lot and I’m just trying to tell them you’re not alone, don’t put pressure on yourself stay in your lane, work hard, find someone that loves you and before all that you have to love yourself. There is no reason to end up killing yourself because there’s a lot you’re meant to see and achieve in this world.

“My passion with this song is to impact the youth of today through the lessons that life has taught me and help restore the hope and dignity of an African child. My desire is to inspire people so that they can pass on the knowledge to others to break the negative generational cycles and self-limiting beliefs,” said Real Shona.

@mthabisi_mthire