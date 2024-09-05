Reality TV star Khanyi Mbau shares her blepharoplasty journey on social media

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

South African actress and reality TV star Khanyi Mbau has kept social media buzzing as she has undergone major facial surgery, following in the footsteps of Michael Jackson.

Having started with a liposuction procedure in 2017, discussed skin bleaching in 2019, and undergone a series of Botox fillers, thread lifts, veneers, and two breast augmentations, she has now opted for blepharoplasty, which is said to be a permanent fix.

Blepharoplasty is a surgical procedure aimed at correcting defects, deformities and disfigurations of the eyelids, as well as to enhance the appearance of the eyelids. It is often referred to as eyelid surgery and can involve the upper eyelids, lower eyelids, or both.

The actress went to Mono Clinic in Izmir, Turkey, to undergo the blepharoplasty procedure, which reduces bagginess from the lower eyelids and removes excess skin from the upper eyelids.

The six-hour procedure leaves slight scarring on the face, and it can take about three weeks for the bruising to lessen, with full recovery taking three months. She has been spotted in a video circulating on social media, sharing her current situation. Khanyi assures her fans that she is fine, although she appears to be in pain.

Khanyi’s surgery has received mixed reactions from her fans and social media users, with some expressing that she inspires them. Conversely, others believe she may be struggling with low self-esteem, which they think is the reason for the surgery.