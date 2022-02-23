Rebranding pays off for Ganjah Trix

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Kwekwe-based musician, Tavaona Padoro popularly known as Jah Bless has started reaping the rewards after he rebranded to Ganjah Trix.

The ‘Touya ikoko’ hit-maker recently rebranded after noticing that the name he was using was not easy to market as there many artistes associated with the name ‘Jah’ in the music business.

In a quest to reach out to the international market and be able to sell his unique brand, Padoro created the Ganjah Trix brand, a move that he said has started paying off.

“I was yearning to become a brand that would appeal to the international market. The first thing I had to do was to rebrand to a unique brand that would be easily searchable. The name is associated with weed given its long life and being liked by people,” he said.

Soon after rebranding, Ganjah Trix dropped an 18-track album which has seen him collaborating with some international artistes.

“I featured a female artiste from Namibia called Female Donkey and United States-based Jamaican artiste Bobo Vision on the album. This was all as a result of the new brand which I could easily sell on the internet,” said Ganjah Trix.

The album, ‘Born to lead’ has its music being played on international radio stations and by popular DJs.

“International radio stations like Zion Highest Radio and other American radio stations have been playing my music lately. I’ve also been interviewed on some international platforms. My music has been premiered on Reggae Ville, one of the biggest reggae magazines in the world,” said the artiste.

Recently he partnered with United States-based entrepreneur and designer Deslyin Roberts of Nivea Publishing who designed the artist’s clothing line, Yedu and another one to promote his album.

“We have two clothing labels ‘Yedu’ which have t-shirts, hoodies and caps. We also have another one to promote the album which will simply be printed ‘Born to lead’ the name of the album,” he said.

He said international artistes and presenters are now embracing his music adding he is looking forward to having more collaborations with more international artistes.