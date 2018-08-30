‘Rebuilding programme taking shape’

Allen Khumalo, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ dream of building a formidable side that will compete for honours in coming seasons is becoming a reality under head coach and legend Madinda Ndlovu, the club has said.

Having parted ways with old horses to pave way for young blood, Bosso relinquished its title challenge this season to build a side that will see the Bulawayo giants becoming more competitive in future.

In a Twitter post yesterday, Bosso said their young brigade’s objective of contending for the championship in coming seasons is shaping up.

“Under Madinda Ndlovu and his lieutenants #VisionJuniorPolicy is a reality. A lot has been done so far this season; a good team to compete in the coming seasons is shaping up,” the club wrote on its timeline.

Once known for promoting players from the junior ranks to the first team, Bosso entrusted Ndlovu with the task of, among others, reducing the budget of “buying” players as well as bringing back the glory days to the club.

Bosso parted ways with senior players, such as Erick Mudzingwa, Simon Munawa, Ralph Matema, Rahman Kutsanzira and Tendai Ngulube, who made way for juniors like Mbongeni Ndlovu, Vincent Moyo, Andrew Mbeba and Charlton Siamalonga.

Highlanders endured torrid seasons during which they played home matches in close to an empty stadium due to disjointed and unconvincing performances.

Things seem to have changed this season, with the team displaying some sporadic enterprising football that has drawn large crowds.

Highlanders are presently sixth on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table with 36 points from 22 matches, a massive 19 points from log leaders FC Platinum.

@khumzallen