Rechabites Trust reaches to Bulawayo Basketball Association

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

RECHABITES Trust, a drug education, prevention and rehabilitation organisation has reached out to the Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) in a request to conduct a drug and substance awareness campaign during an upcoming tournament.

In a letter by the Trust’s co-founder, Zenzo Siwela to the basketball association, the organisation is hoping to have the awareness campaign during the Under-17s basketball tournament set for February 25.

“The above-named organisation would like to conduct an awareness campaign during your 2023 17s and under basketball tournament under the theme #No_Idlemind #Drugfreegenerationbeginswithyou on the 25th of February 2023,” read the letter from Siwela.

The drug and substance awareness campaign will focus on creating alertness on drug and substance abuse on school children particularly on prevention measures. The Rechabites Trust and its partners also offered to sponsor the winning teams with medals and individual awards.

Drug and substance abuse has been rampant in the country among the youths and on Tuesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that the Government is setting up specialised medical facilities to provide services to drug addiction and survivors of substance abuse which will be a major milestone in the fight against drug and alcohol abuse.

The President said that while addressing thousands of youths drawn from the country’s 10 provinces during the National Youth Day celebrations at Lupane State University (LSU) campus in Lupane, Matabeleland North. – @brandon_malvin