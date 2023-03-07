Rechabites Trust spreads anti-drug awareness campaign in basketball tourney

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

AFTER reaching out to the Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) in a request to conduct a drug and substance awareness campaign during an upcoming tournament, Rechabites Trust were given the platform to teach the youth about the dangers associated drug abuse.

Rechabites Trust is a drug education, prevention and rehabilitation organisation and during the recently held National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) Under-17 basketball tournament, delivered an awareness campaign to the future basketball stars in the city after being given the go ahead by the BBA.

“Drugs cannot enhance your skill as a basketball player, drugs kill creativity, drugs slow you down, drugs are expensive to buy and they are expensive to come out of, drugs give you false hope. We are drawing a line, enough is enough, we say NO TO DRUGS,” said Trust’s co-founder, Zenzo Siwela.

The Trust has been doing awareness campaigns throughout the city as they aim to take the youth off the deadly substances that have been doing rounds in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe at large. They have previously partnered with different organisations, including churches to teach the youth about the dangers of taking drugs, which destroy their future.

The drug and substance awareness campaign during the basketball tournament focused on creating alertness on drug and substance abuse on school children particularly on prevention measures. The Rechabites Trust and its partners sponsored the winning teams with medals and individual awards.

Dominican Convent went on to win the girls’ event after edging Nkulumane High School 15-8 in the final. Petra College were crowned champions in the boys’ section after recording a 14-8 victory over Saint Bernard’s. Kimberly Moyo from Dominican Convent was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) while the top scorer was Nicole Moyo from Nkulumane High.

In the boys’ side, Petra College’s Olenhlanhla Ganyanewe was named the MVP and the top scorer was Panashe Manduna from Saint Bernard’s. – @brandon_malvin