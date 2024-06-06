Records mishandling nightmare! Businesses, individuals risk big losses

Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube addresses the AARMPZ conference in Bulawayo yesterday

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

BUSINESS organisations and individuals risk losing critical assets including hard-earned properties with serious implications on future needs due to poor records management and exposure to digital data corruption.

The advent of new technologies and the need to digitise archival processes has seen many organisations slackening on backup systems as they shift from manual models.

Records and archives management experts have encouraged the adoption of a hybrid data-keeping system citing the risks of systems crashing, tempering with savers and having individuals carrying critical company data to their homes or wherever they go.

In 2017, for instance, the Parliament Public Accounts Committee raised a red flag over Bulawayo City Council’s management of records, as they were not up to date amid concerns that the local authority did not have a database of all its properties.

The potential mishandling of data has prompted the Government and data archival experts to push for the rollout of highly securitised electronic document records management before year-end to improve transparency and accountability.

The need to enhance data security and ensure the security of critical corporate information came under the spotlight during the Association of Archives and Records Management Practitioners of Zimbabwe (AARMPZ) Conference, which was officially opened in Bulawayo yesterday under the theme: “Repositioning the records and archival profession for the attainment of sustainable development goals”.

The two-day gathering brought together records and archives management professionals from both the public and private sector.

In her keynote address, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube, said the conference came at the right time when members of the public were losing a lot of property due to improper management of documents.

“On a daily basis, we get people coming to my office complaining about missing documents from this office to another office. It is a nightmare,” she said.

“Some people have lost their houses, we don’t know how but it is happening. Late last year, there was a lady from Luveve 5 who lost her house. She had all the relevant documents, title deeds, occupational certificate and marriage certificate.

“Someone was able to sell the house for 20 000 bond, a seven-roomed house. It was taken,” said Minister Ncube.

She said institutions involved in the records and archives are important in the governance of the country as they promote accountability.

Minister Ncube said the biggest challenge for public institutions and private institutions is to preserve national memory for posterity in a trustworthy manner and with integrity.

“The dynamic records, archives and information management field mostly characterised by rapid adoption or transition into the use of digital records has encouraged Government and institutions to refocus on their access and preservation policies with the view of promoting transparency and accountability issues,” she said.

“This conference provides a platform to question the integrity and sustainability of some of these initiatives. It further seeks to recalibrate and ensure that records, information and archives management remain efficiently at the core of national and global development agendas,” said Minister Ncube.

She challenged the professionals in the sector to actively contribute towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

National Archives of Zimbabwe director, Ms Brenda Mamvura, said the Government recognises the importance of embracing technology and the need to electronically archive data.

She said soon the Government is going to launch the Electronic Documents Records Management System, which will be piloted by the Office of the President and Cabinet.

“To pace up with the dire need of standardising electronic records management, the Department of National Archives together with the Ministry of Information and Communication Post and Courier Services developed a Digital Transition Framework for use by all Government entities,” she said.

“Currently, the department is also at an advanced stage of acquiring an Electronic Document Records Management System, which we are positive will be installed before year-end.”

Ms Mamvura said the Office of the President and Cabinet, the Ministry of Finance Economic Development and Investment Promotion and the Public Service Commission were expected to pilot the project once everything has been put in place.

She said the electronic management of documents will result in quick access to information and accountability in handling data.

“This system will allow the protection and management of records as authentic evidence of business to meet statutory and other responsibilities, as well as address longer-term needs for information.

“The system will also include document storage and retrieval, compliance management, work-flow automation, version control, collaboration, data security, search and retrieval, records management, integration with other systems as well as cost reduction,” said Ms Mamvura.

She said the Government is still doing a dual archival system where some of the documents are still being processed manually while others are done electronically.

She said it was important to note that some of the Government departments have already started archiving data electronically.

“There are some Government departments that have fully embarked on the management of records electronically like the Judicial Service Commission, which is having an electronic management of records electronically, as well as CVR,” said Ms Mamvura.

“They used the digital transition framework in making sure that they transit from the manual to electronic records management system.”

Bulawayo Deputy Mayor, Edwin Ndlovu, said embracing modern technology in records management will enhance the security and accessibility of our country’s records. —@nqotshili