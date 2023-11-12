Records tumble at short course gala
Lovemore Dube, [email protected]
KHAWULANI Ngwenya the Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Association chairman says four records were broken at the on-going short course gala at Bulawayo Pool.
The records are however yet to be ratified.
-
Gerald Sibanda, [email protected] BULAWAYO Chiefs who play Triangle United today will have to do so without their top scorer Obriel Chirinda who is on national duty in Rwanda. The match against the Sugar Boys is an important one as they seek to survive relegation and they know that they will need to be clinical in front […]
-
George Maponga in GUTU Zanu PF has retained the Gutu West National Assembly seat after its candidate Cde John Paradza resoundingly won the parliamentary by-election that was held yesterday. Cde Paradza,who is also the ruling party deputy secretary for Youth Affairs in the politburo, trounced three other candidates to help Zanu PF bag the seat […]
-
Leonard Ncube, [email protected] AS the nation implements strategies to fight drug and substance abuse, learners have also been challenged to take pride in being known for good behaviour at school, within their families and communities to be examplary citizens. Government has set up platforms for fighting drug abuse which is prevalent among youth, who are […]
Comments