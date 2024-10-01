Red Café revives reggae with new “Jamaica Vibes” Thursday Nights!

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Popular leisure spot in Bulawayo, Red Café has enhanced its offerings by introducing “Jamaica Vibes” on Thursday nights, catering to the diverse musical tastes of its clientele.

Launched last month, Jamaica Vibes is dedicated to reggae music and complements the extensive weekly live performances by various local bands at the venue. The event is hosted by Skyz Metro FM presenter Gabz Hotta Fire, Star FM presenter Babongile Skhonjwa, and Ras Obi.

Gabz Hotta Fire expressed that the show aims to revive the reggae genre in the city, stating, “Reggae was once huge in Bulawayo, with every household playing reggae tunes, and lovers dedicating songs to each other. Ever since Bob Marley’s influence, Zimbabwe has become a capital for reggae in Africa, with Bulawayo being a hub for reggae roots and lovers rock, digital, ragga, dub, and dub poetry.

“We thought it would be great to bring back the tradition by dedicating one night a week to reggae at Red Café, the perfect spot for fans to meet face-to-face every Thursday,” he added.

Gabz Hotta Fire emphasised that the event aims to provide reggae fans with quality entertainment that educates as well as entertains.

“This show is for everyone – whether you have dreadlocks or not. The music belongs to all. Red Café is ideal for mature audiences, and we plan to create an atmosphere reminiscent of the Caribbean islands.”

“The goal is to foster a positive generation filled with love and unity. We must spread more love and live in peace. This isn’t just about saying ‘one love’ – it’s about living it,” he said.

He also acknowledged Skhonjwa, the joint’s proprietor for supporting this development, calling it the only reggae night in the City of Kings. “This is a significant step for reggae music lovers. With time, we’ll introduce bands to make the event even bigger and better. Trust me, who Jah bless, no one can curse. Respect and manners, more love,” Gabz Hotta Fire concluded.

– @mthabisi_mthire