Bulawayo model Amanda Perusu arrived in Zimbabwe this evening from South Africa where she raised the country’s flag high after being crowned Queen Miss Ecotourism World on Saturday.

She touched down at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, where she was welcomed by family and friends.

A red carpet greeted Amanda while Khaya Arts provided the entertainment welcoming the reigning Queen with the song “Welcome koBulawayo sijabulile”