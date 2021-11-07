Red Cross launches humanitarian App

Red Cross staff opening a Tracing Request at the Bulawayo RedSafe kiosk along Josiah Tongogara Avenue between Leopold Takawira Street and Sixth Avenue

Chronicle Reporter

THE International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has launched a free, digital humanitarian platform for migrants and people affected by different situations to store copies of passports, medical records and other important paperwork.

The application is being piloted by the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) and South African Red Cross Society (SARCS), with technical and financial support from ICRC.

The RedSafe platform contains two services, a digital vault for storage of personal documents that can be available offline and downloaded when needed.

The second service contains trusted and reliable information about humanitarian assistance available for migrants and refugees. It provides information on legal, health, education, livelihoods, and transport services offered by the ICRC, national Red Cross societies, and other humanitarian partners.

It also gives details on self-protection measures.

“As part of the global Red Cross Movement, the ZRCS continues to offer the Restoration of Family Links programme which seeks to prevent family separation, restore and maintain family contact, reunite families and clarify the fate of missing persons by offering the following services for free Red Cross messages, Wi-Fi services, Tracing of loved ones, Phone call services, Trace the Face, RedSafe Mobile App and Phone charging,” said Mr Elias Hwenga, ZRCS Secretary General.

RedSafe was designed to complement the ICRC’s existing Restoring Family Links (RFL) programme that helps to re-establish or maintain family contact, trace missing persons, and reunite vulnerable separated people with relatives.

RedSafe is available on Google Play Store, Apple Store, and the ICRC website. Once downloaded, users create a secure account before uploading and safely storing digital copies of documents

“The innovative project helps us to maintain proximity to affected communities and always be accessible to them,” said Marie-Astrid Blondiaux, the Protection Coordinator for the ICRC Regional Delegation in Pretoria.

“The coronavirus pandemic highlighted the importance of having a trusted digital connection to the people we serve when physical contact is not possible.”

People in distress need trusted information that is available quickly.

In Zimbabwe, users can access RedSafe and RFL services at ZRCS kiosks in Bulawayo, Beitbridge, Harare Road port and Zaka in Masvingo province where the team is mobile.

All data and personal information is encrypted and nothing is shared with other organisations. Users receive a 6-digit code by SMS or email to be able to access their sensitive data.