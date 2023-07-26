Red-hot Mushekwi takes goal tally to 10

Fungai [email protected]

EX-WARRIORS bustling forward Nyasha Mushekwi took his goal tally to 10 in the Chinese Super League after he scored for Zhejiang in their 2-1 over Shandong Taishan.

Mushekwi (35), who is also a former CAPS United and Mamelodi Sundowns striker, has been on target for his Chinese paymasters in their last two encounters in a development that has helped him keep in the race for the Golden Boot accolade.

The player has reportedly made 17 appearances for his side and he is Zhejiang’s all-time top goal scorer.

The Zimbabwean remains three goals behind leading top scorer and teammate Leonardo who hails from Brazil.

Ghanaian Abdul-Aziz Yakuba, who plays for Wuhan Three Tows, is tied on nine goals with Chengdu Rongcheng's Felipe Silva who also comes from Brazil.