Red Rock starts exporting lithium from Zimbabwe

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

RED Rock Resources Plc, the natural resource exploration and development company with interests in several minerals in Zimbabwe has begun exporting lithium ore.



The firm has 200 tons of lithium ore prepared for export and the first truck has left Harare for the Mozambican port of Beira.

In an update on Wednesday, chairman Mr Andrew Bell said “We are now beginning to export lithium ore from Zimbabwe and expect this to be a growing part of the Company’s business.

“We continue in parallel to pursue the consolidation and improvement of our lithium estate and the permitting of additional areas, in order to create long-term visibility of earnings.”

Recently, the mining entity said it has engaged sales agents in China with a view of initiating discussions on the sale of lithium ores.

The entity is an exploration company boasting gold exploration projects in Kenya, West Africa and Australia, copper/cobalt exploration in Congo, and lithium exploration in Zimbabwe.

On March 31 2022, the UK listed firm announced that it had completed the creation of African Lithium Resources Pvt Limited.

A number of companies have lately been scouting for opportunities to acquire the commodity which has become highly sought-after globally, leading to a stampede of lithium investors in the country.

Zimbabwe holds some of the world’s largest reserves of hard-rock lithium, a vital mineral used in the production of clean energy technologies.

Several lithium projects are currently at various levels of implementation across the country, a positive trajectory inspired mainly by the bullish global lithium prices.

The traction in the lithium sector is likely going to contribute handsomely to the fiscus if exploited on a win-win basis.

Zimbabwe is earmarked to realise US$500 million from lithium mining activities this year as the country seeks to grow mining to a US $12 billion industry this year.