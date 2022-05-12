Redbee to launch second album at Red Café

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

PRODUCER, singer and songwriter Redbee is set to launch his second album at Red Cafe on Saturday.

The self-titled 18-track album has tracks including Like a cowboy; U said featuring Murphy Cubic; Nyembezi zenhliziyo and Early morning featuring Cde Zamba.

The album, a follow up to his debut Emotions, was produced by Jones, Murphy Cubic and Reliance and Redbee.

Said Redbee: “This coming Saturday, I’ll launch my second album. It defines me as an artiste and the journey I’ve walked. The album has songs in different genres that include hip-hop, trap, Afro-jazz, kwaito, Amapiano and deep house.”

He said he will be supported by acts that include renowned presenter and personality Babongile Sikhonjwa, Adem Riz, Terry Link, Psykotek and Steno.

Redbee’s Mambo song which he released at the infancy of his career alongside up-and-coming hip-hop artistes Rava and Shanga managed to land a caller tune deal with South Africa’s telecommunications service providers MTN and Vodacom in 2019. – @mthabisi_mthire