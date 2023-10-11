Redcliff female councilors push for water availability

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

WHEN the Government introduced the 30 percent proportional representation (PR) at local authority level, the main reason was that women and girls were being left out in decision making at council level.

This was due to the fact that only a handful of women were being voted into council yet they are the worst affected by the issues discussed within council chambers.

Water is one area which adversely affects women and girls if not available in any area and that is the situation in Redcliff Municipality.

Out of the nine councilors who were voted into council, only two are women.

But through the PR, three more women made their way into Redcliff Council, giving them a platform to stand for issues which affect their constituency.

Although all the nine are from the opposition CCC party, the three PR councilors are from the ruling Zanu-PF, they have since pledged to work together for the good of the women and girls in the town.

One of the challenges that directly affects women is non availability of water and that has been the case in Redcliff Town for close to a decade.

Since the closure of Ziscosteel which used to supply water to the community (the majority employed by the company), the town has been relying on Kwekwe City for water.

After accruing a debt of $240million for water, Kwekwe has been intermittently cutting supplies, leaving the Redcliff residents to rely on boreholes and other unprotected sources.

The situation has led to disease outbreaks and sexual, physical abuse of women and girls among other social ills.

Councilor Josephine Mutamangira who is one of the three PR councilors, says when they came in, the water issue was one on top of their agenda.

“Water is life and it is unfortunate that women and girls are usually at the receiving end of this problem. This is why we are in council to push for issues that affect women. We are agents of change who are meant to empower women,” she said.

The former banker said unavailability of water derails a number of women empowerment projects.

“There are a lot of projects that we can do as women like soap manufacturing, nutrition gardens and so on. But without water women will remain idle and they will not do these projects. We will therefore push that a solution to water problems is quickly found,” she said.

Cllr Mutamangira, who was in council between 2013 and 2018, said she will use her experience to guide others.

“We are a mixture of experienced and inexperienced councilors. But together the five of us, we will find a way of pushing our agenda so that women can have a better life in Redcliff. It starts from the community level and spreads to the district and nationally. So it starts with us in the grassroots,” she said.

Councilor Ruvimbo Keti is 28 years old, becoming the youngest councilor in Redcliff chambers, but she says she will not let age limit her from delivering on her mandate.

“I am aware of the challenges faced by women and girls in the community, most of them emanating from water challenges. I will stand for the needs of the girls so that we fulfil President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s mandate of not leaving anyone and anyplace behind,” she said.

Cllr Keti said she will also take the opportunity to push for the re-opening of Ziscosteel so that youths can get employed.

“Most youths who are in the drug abuse scourge, are unemployed. I know the Government is doing something to reopen Ziscosteel. I’ll amplify the need to do it fast tracked so that our youths can get employed so that they are not idle,” she said.

Both councilors said they have since blended in well with their counterparts and they were working hand in hand to advance gender issues.

“Our Town Clerk was so clear during the induction that we leave party politics and focus on advancing the needs of the people regardless of political affiliation. I think so far this is what is obtaining on the ground as we have a voice for women and gender equity,” she said.