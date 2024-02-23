Redcliff hosts National Cross Country championships this weekend

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

The dormitory town of Redcliff in Midlands province will this Saturday host the National Cross Country Championships slated for Allan Lowry Golf Club.

The competition, which will see athletes from across the country’s 10 provinces square off, will serve as a qualifier for the regional competition which will be held at a date and venue to be announced.

Midlands Athletics Board organising secretary Maxwell Murisa said all was set for the event.

“We are proud as Midlands Province to be hosting the prestigious national event. We are ready to host the event which will serve as a qualifier for the regional showpiece. Everything is in place and we are raring to go,” said Mr Murisa.

He said the events will range from one kilometre for the 12 year old age group up to 10 kilometres for senior men and women.

“The Under 14 boys and girls will compete in the 2 kilometres, under 18 in the six kilometres, under 20 in the eight kilometres and senior men and women in the 10 kilometres races,” he said.

The above 40 year age group will also take part in the 10 kilometre event.

“Besides competing for regional games, the event also serves as an encouragement for fitness. We encourage people to exercise regularly and keep fit to stay away from chronic diseases and other ailments,” he said.

The competitions are expected to start at 9AM.