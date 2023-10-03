Redcliff investigates billing anomaly

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

REDCLIFF Municipality is carrying out investigations to identify and rectify a system error which saw some ratepayers receiving inflated bills.

Disgruntled taxpayers lodged complaints with the local authority regarding the bills they had received for August and September despite not having running water.

After receiving various complaints from ratepayers that the rates they were receiving were somehow abnormal, the Municipality held a meeting and decided to carry out investigations to ascertain and rectify the problem.

“The municipality would like to advise its valued residents and stakeholders that it has received numerous queries from residents on the bills received in the statements for August and September 2023. Council also did a verification exercise of these bills and acknowledged that in some cases there have been some problems on the statements which are a result of system anomalies,” wrote Town Clerk Mr Gilson Chakauya in a statement.

He said new statements will be issued after the conclusion of the investigations.

“The municipality is currently working on identifying and rectifying these anomalies with our system services providers; revised statements will be issued as soon as the exercise has been completed. Council sincerely apologises to its residents and stakeholders for this challenge and any inconveniences that may have been caused as a result are sincerely regretted,” said Mr Chakauya.

He however urged residents to continue paying their bills so that the council can render uninterrupted service delivery.

The town has been facing water challenges since the closure of Ziscosteel and is now relying on Kwekwe City for water supply.

Redcliff now owes Kwekwe more than $240 million in water bills as a result.

Redcliff is, however, working on construction of a water treatment plant to solve the water challenges.