Redcliff mayor dies

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

REDCLIFF mayor and Ward 3 Councillor Clayton Masiyatsva has died.

He reportedly died upon admission at Topomas Clinic this Wednesday afternoon after he collapsed.

Cllr Masiyatsva, who had been mayor of the dormitory town for three consecutive terms, reportedly collapsed and was rushed to the clinic where he died upon admission.

Acting Town Clerk, Mr Nyararai Gomba confirmed the sudden passing on saying he had been suffering from an undisclosed ailment for a while.

“I confirm that Cllr Masiyatsva passed on this afternoon upon admission at Topomas Clinic in Kwekwe. He has not been well since the end of last year and we thought he would recover but unfortunately, it has come to this,” said Mr Gomba.

