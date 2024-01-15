Redcliff rampage killer back in court

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A POPULAR Kwekwe businessman who went on a rampage killing seven people in 2021, has once again been arraigned before the courts this time facing criminal insult and assault charges.

Thubelihle Kheshow (30) grabbed headlines when he brutally killed seven people, including infants in Redcliff three years ago.

Kheshow was however adjudged to be mentally ill when he committed the offence and was released in 2023.

The judge ruled that Kheshow could not be held legally responsible for murder as he was mentally ill at the time of committing the crime.

Justice Makonese, sitting at the Gweru High Court Circuit, returned a special verdict of not guilty to murder charges because of insanity in terms of the Mental Health Act.

Kheshow is however back in court after he reportedly assaulted a man and forced him to perform sexual acts at knife point.

Kwekwe Magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi remanded him in custody to 18 January and ordered that he be mentally examined.

Prosecuting Mr Munodawafa Njovo told the court that on 10 January 2024, at around 10 AM, Kheshow called the complainant (name withheld) to his house under the pretext that he wanted to discuss s business with him.

“As the complainant arrived at the accused’s house, the accused locked the door with the complainant inside the house. He forced the complainant to remove all his clothes while threatening him with a knife,” the court heard.

Kheshow reportedly assaulted the complainant with a kitchen knife at the back of the head and he sustained a deep cut on the head.

He reportedly forced him to perform sexual moves and play with his male organ as he recorded the abuse with his mobile phone.

The complainant was later released and he reported the matter to the police leading to his subsequent arrest.