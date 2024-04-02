Redcliff residents urged to unite and support Zanu PF candidate in Ward 3 by-election

Midlands Bureau

TORWOOD residents in Redcliff have been urged to unite and vote for Zanu PF candidate Cde Christina Sigauke in the forthcoming Ward 3 by-election scheduled for April 6.

Cde Sigauke will battle it out with two independent candidates, Mr Rangarirai Sibanda and Mr Tinei Siziba to fill the post left vacant by former Redcliff Mayor Alderman Clayton Masiyatsva (CCC) who died on January 24 after a short illness.

Redcliff has 12 councillors – nine under CCC and three from Zanu PF.

CCC failed to field a candidate for the by-election as a result of in-house fighting for the control of the opposition party.

Speaking at a Ward 3 campaign launch last Saturday, Zanu PF Midlands Province Secretary for Security and also Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Owen Ncube, urged residents to unite and shun factionalism and violence.

“I encourage comrades gathered here to unite and avoid any tendencies of factionalism amongst our comrades. Zanu PF is a peaceful party with a listening President,” he said.

Cde Ncube applauded Cde Sigauke for spearheading women empowerment projects in Ward 3.

“As leadership, we are happy and we appreciate the hard work which Cde Sigauke and the Ministry of Women Affairs have done to empower women here in Ward 3. Everyone gathered here is a commissar; so let us go in our numbers and campaign for our candidate, doing door-to-door campaigns, interacting with residents of every household and also going to churches, businesses and recreational centres spreading the good works being done by Zanu PF in improving the livelihoods of people,” he said.