Redcliff’s new US$10 million hotel to boost smart city drive

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

THE anticipated completion of a US$10 million state-of-the-art hotel at the Redcliff turn-off along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway is set to significantly boost the dormitory town’s expansion programme and its march towards attaining smart city status as envisaged by the Second Republic.

The 46-bed Zhong Jin International Hotel, being constructed by Avosech Investments Private Limited, is part of the Redcliff Town Council’s expansion programme, which is anchored by the relocation of its central business district to the lucrative Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

The town, whose economic activity is anchored on the now-defunct Ziscosteel, is in the process of relocating its central business district to a more lucrative location along the highway, seeking to benefit from its position on one of the busiest highways in the SADC region.

A state-of-the-art complex has already been constructed at the new site, housing several businesses, including Simbisa Brands flagships, Chicken Inn and Pizza Inn, as well as a service station. This development has brought life to the formerly deserted area.

More construction works are expected, with additional modern structures set to be built as the city continues on its smart city concept path.

All things being equal, the construction of the hotel, which will feature a casino, shopping mall, and three conference rooms, is set to be completed by December this year.

During a familiarisation tour of the facility, Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Owen Ncube, said this development was an exhibition of the Second Republic’s impactful and conducive investment climate, which has attracted both domestic and foreign investments in all sectors of the economy.

He highlighted that the high performance of the country’s key economic sectors, such as mining, agriculture, manufacturing, and construction, anchoring the Midlands Provincial GDP growth of 10,9 percent, has had positive ripple effects in the tourism sector.

“I am happy to note that Avosech Investments Private Limited is diversifying from mining to the fast-growing tourism sector by investing US$10 million into this project, adding to the growing list of several milestone achievements by the Second Republic realised through the engagement and re-engagement policy, as well as the ease of doing business agenda introduced by the First Secretary of Zanu-PF, Head of State and Government, Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, and current SADC Chairman, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Comrade Dr ED Mnangagwa,” said Minister Ncube.

Upon its completion, the hotel is expected to employ more than 100 workers, news that was met with gladness by the minister.

“Since the inception of the New Dispensation, the tourism sector has become one of the fundamental pillars of economic recovery and growth, as evidenced through employment creation, foreign currency generation, and infrastructure development. We are targeting a US$5 billion tourism industry by 2025 and gravitating towards the attainment of an upper-middle-income society earlier than 2030,” he said.

The Second Republic has since mandated local authorities to facilitate ease of doing business through effective and efficient service delivery to the satisfaction of residents and creating an enabling environment for potential investors.

He said the New Dispensation’s development trajectory is private sector-led and inclusive, accommodating initiatives by all members of the community, guided by the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

Redcliff Mayor, Councillor Vincent Masiiwa, said Redcliff will pursue the Second Republic’s trajectory through the provision of affordable land for investment and offering a conducive environment for investors.

“This hotel is a major boost towards our relocation and expansion drive as we progress towards a smart city. As Redcliff, we will continue to avail land to investors at affordable prices and continue improving our service delivery so that we attract investors to foster our expansion programme,” he said.