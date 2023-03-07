Reduce mining permit charges- youths

Stakeholders follow proceedings at a Mines and Minerals Bill hearing at a local hotel in Bulawayo. Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Apolonia Munzverengwi was in attendance at the hearing.

Michael Makuza, Business Reporter

YOUTHS in mining have appealed to the Government for incorporation of affordable mining fees in the proposed Mines and Minerals Bill saying the current fees are way beyond their reach.

Contributing to the ongoing Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development public consultation on the proposed Mines and Minerals Bill held in Bulawayo today (Tuesday), small-scale miners said there is a huge number of youths who want to be involved in mining.

However, they said various levies charged deter them from joining the sector. They called for affordable levels that cater to each segment. For instance, some called for mining permits of less than US$100 000.

Speaking at a public hearing yesterday in Bulawayo, Mr Lionel Usher from Usher Estates said there is a need to have fees that fit each division starting from the small, medium to large miners.

“In the mining industry, there are divisions. There is the small-scale miner, there is the medium miner, and the large miner so there is a need to put prices that suit each division. The bill should amend that because we can’t be classified the same as, say, How Mine,” said Mr Usher.

He said the bill should be charging fees that resonate well with the size of the land, which is being mined.

Another miner, Mr Amos Moyo said the exorbitant fees are scaring away young people who have dreams in the mining sector.

“We have young people who are interested and have big dreams in the mining sector so the fees should be reasonable so as not to scare them away,” said Mr Moyo.

Ms Jane Lusinga applauded the consultation process and said the bill and the act should be available in all official languages.

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development is on two-a-week public consultation outreach, which started on 27 February and will end on 10 March. The consultations are meant to gather views on the Mines and Minerals Bill.