Referee was ‘man of the match’: Ole

21 Oct, 2019 - 22:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Referee was ‘man of the match’: Ole Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The Chronicle

Cape Town — Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has credited referee Martin Atkinson for allowing their 1-1 draw with Liverpool to be a ‘proper derby’ on Sunday.

Solksjaer praised Atkinson for how he handled the derby after there were some contentious decisions with VAR being a prominent factor in the outcome.

“It was a proper game of football,” Solksjaer said. “It’s not very often where we can praise the referees but I thought he played it out there like a game should be.

“He played it like a derby, he let things go and that passion that he allowed went to the stands as well. The players were excellent but the referee was one of if not the man of the match out there.”

Solskjaer dismissed Jurgen Klopp’s claims that Marcus Rashford’s opener should have been overturned for a foul on Divock Origi by Victor Lindelof in the build-up. “No chance, we’re not playing basketball,” retorted Solskjaer. “He touched him but it’s not a clear and obvious error and I don’t think it’s a foul.

Solskjaer’s basketball reference could perhaps be a sly tongue-in-cheek dig at Liverpool after their players were shown to be playing basketball during the week in training. — AFP.

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting