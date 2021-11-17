Referees blast Malandule and company

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

REFEREES have turned against the Zifa Referees Committee chairperson Bryton Malandule and the two active members Brighton Mudzamiri and Obert Zhoya for ordering them to withdraw their whistles moments before Tuesday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches across the country.

The decision was communicated to referees by Malandule, according to one of the match officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“We are not happy with what these guys did. the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the Zifa board, not football, and remember when referees travel, they incur expenses which they recover from their match day fees, but we get told moments before kick-off that we disengage simply because one member of the committee has been suspended. This is not their personal project where they can do as they please,” said the referee.

Another referee said it will be interesting to see if the referees committee will call off the elite referees’ and technical referees instructors’ course set to kick off in Bulawayo on Friday. The two courses are being held in conjunction with Fifa.

“We know there are nice perks for ZRC members so we want to see if this course will be cancelled otherwise if it goes ahead everyone will see clearly that the Tuesday decision was just but an emotional one and personalisation of the game in Zimbabwe by a few individuals,” he said.

Malandule said he could not comment since “I am on suspension”.