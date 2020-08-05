Reform agenda on track: President

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said Government will continue to work tirelessly to address the country’s economic challenges and reforms will be speeded up to transform the country into an upper middle-income economy in 10 years.

Addressing the nation at State House in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said opportunities were being created across all economic sectors in line with the country’s Vision 2030 and the country will overcome efforts to destabilise Zimbabwe by her detractors.

The President said the New Dispensation came with a clear goal to improve the plight of the majority of Zimbabweans through an elaborate agenda to reform, restructure and rebuild towards the attainment of Vision 2020.

He, however, noted that despite to efforts to uplift the lives of citizens, his administration has faced many hurdles and attacks since its inauguration. These include the divisive politics perpetrated by some opposition elements and the illegal economic sanctions.

President Mnangagwa said cyclones, recurrent droughts and more recently the deadly Covid-19 pandemic were also some of the contributory factors stifling the country’s economic growth.

Added to this was economic aggression, local currency manipulation and detractors who fear the inevitable imminent success the country’s reforms.

“All this was meant to undermine our projected economic growth and stability. As a result, we have had to constantly recalibrate our compass to ensure that we remain on course, and that the standard of life of the majority in our society gets better and better,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said economic and political reforms shall continue at an accelerated pace.

The President said some of the notable reforms effected so far include the repealing of the Public Order and Security Act (POSA) and Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA). He said the new legislation, Maintenance of Order and Peace Act (MOPA) was created following extensive deliberations and consultations.

“The direction we desire remains unchanged. Our goal remains clear and stable, forward ever!”

He commended international financial partners working with the country. The President said the country will soon overcome attempts by few rogue Zimbabweans working with foreign detractors to destabilise society.

President Mnangagwa said the development agenda, which Government started upon his inauguration, is beginning to take shape.

“Levelling of the economic development playing field is ongoing through our devolution policy reforms. Reforms related to the opening up of the economy, and to empowering entrepreneurs as well as unleashing the creative potential of the private sector and SMEs, are bearing fruits. Corruption at all levels must stop,” he said.

The President urged Zimbabweans to be consistent in all that they do, saying through persistence and hard work, the country will achieve a sustainable and prosperous future.

“Zimbabwe has to get back to working efficiently again. Vision 2030 will become a reality and we owe it to ourselves and the to the future generations to succeed,” he said.

“The new dispensation came with clear a goal to improve the plight of the majority of our people through an elaborate agenda to reform, restructure and rebuild towards the achievement of vision 2030.”

The President said despite unwarranted attacks against Government by its detractors coupled with illegal economic sanctions by the West, his administration remains focused on achieving peace, unity, stability, development, progress and prosperity.

He said dark forces, both inside and outside Zimbabwe have tampered with the economy.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, the dark forces both inside and outside our borders have tampered with our growth and prosperity for too long. They have thrived on dividing us and let us, as a people, embrace the call for patriotism, handwork, transparence, accountability, love unity and peace,” said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa said despite machinations by destructive terrorist opposition grouping and economic saboteurs, Government will continue to work tirelessly to tame the economic turbulence the country is facing.

“Emboldened by the tenacity that inspired our heroes to wage war for our independence, sovereignty and the freedoms we enjoy today, let Zimbabwe thrive towards a prosperous future.

“In all circumstances, public officials and the security services will carry out their duties with appropriate astuteness and resolve. The protection of the right to life is paramount, especially in light of Covid-19 pandemic and machinations by destructive terrorist opposition groupings,” he added.

The President urged Zimbabweans to individually and collectively defend the country, and shun divisive politics. He said his administration remains committed to enhancing cooperation with friends and partners in the international community while at the same time entrenching democracy and the rule of law.

“As your President, I vow to continue working harder and walking the talk towards the vision we have set out. Let us together cultivate a society of hope, and not despair, of inspiration instead of desperation,” he said.

President Mnangagwa noted that economic aggression, local currency manipulation and evil acts by the country’s detractors will not impede the Government’s projected economic growth.

“Although our progress has been slowed now, rest assured that we shall achieve our objectives. We will overcome and defeat the attack and stop the bleeding of our economy. We will overcome attempts at the destabilisation of our society by a few rogue Zimbabweans acting in league with foreign detractors.”

President Mnangagwa also warned those who promote hate and disharmony, saying they will never win in their endeavour to destabilise the country.

“The bad apples that have attempted to divide our people and to weaken our systems will be flushed out, good shall triumph over evil. Fellow Zimbabweans, to achieve the prosperity we deserve, let us all unite working together towards a common goal and dealing with each other in honest and love,” he said.

“We make no apologies for fixing our systems across the socio-economic and political spectrum.”

The President said while the entire world is reeling under the effects of Covid-19, which have seen the closure of borders, ceasing of trade and businesses being negatively affected, there was need to prioritise the protection of people’s lives.

“This is the time when many in our country are looking for answers, your cries are not unique to our country, region or our continent. As elected leaders we have to take the responsibilities of providing solutions, ensuring stability and setting direction in the midst of it,” he said.

“In all circumstances, public officials and security services will carry out their duties with appropriate astuteness and resolve. The protection of the right to live is paramount especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.”[email protected]