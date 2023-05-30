Refs bashing worry PSL

Referee Jimmy Makwanda receiving medical treatment after being hit by a missile after the Caps United match on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

FOLLOWING the bashing of referee Jimmy Makwanda by Caps United fans after their team’s 1-1 draw Premiership match at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has condemned acts of violence.

Makwanda was hit by a missile on the head and had to bandage the blood-gushing wound, before leaving the field under heavy guard from the police and Caps United marshals.

In a statement, PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said: “We note with concern the recent attacks on match officials during Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches. The Premier Soccer League strongly condemns any form of abuse, harassment or assault on match officials.

“The referees are there to apply the Laws of the Game and their decisions must be respected by clubs and all stakeholders. We advise clubs to lodge official complaints if they are not happy with the match officials’ decisions.

“The Premier Soccer League is determined to ensure that such behaviour is stamped out of the game and will be taking necessary disciplinary action as provided in the PSL Rules and Regulations.”

Caps United also condemned acts of hooliganism, adding that they are reviewing the videos to identify thugs who invaded the pitch as well as those who threw missiles.

“Regardless of the frustrations that our supporters might have had during the match, such unruly behaviour of attacking the match officials and invading the pitch cannot be tolerated as it reflects badly on the game of football and the club’s image.

“We are carrying out internal investigations on the matter and we will be using the security department and media footage to identify the culprits and once found, one of the punitive measures the club is going to implement include suspension of the persons from attending our games,” reads part of Caps United’s statement.

The assault of Makwanda came within a month after assistant referee Edgar Rumeki suffered a deep cut on his arm following an attack by Dynamo fans who were frustrated by their team’s 0-0 draw against Herentals.

