Refurbished Emakhandeni Cricket Club re-opens

Langalakhe Mabena

AFTER being closed for a while, Kasi nightspot Emakhandeni Cricket Club, located in Emakhandeni suburb, has been repaired and refurbished to offer it a fresh look for clients to enjoy.

The improvements took two months, and the location now matches the expectations of its target demographic, as it also provides Tshisanyama and car wash services. Following the weekend’s opening, an official opening party will be held on Sunday (October 15), with a top performer and the city’s who’s who scheduled to attend.

The club’s manager, Sifiso Mtutuki,said the refurbishment came as a way of trying to create a classy comfortable place for people to chill and have fun as well as get services that are equivalent to the value of their money.

She said the club will be a good alternative for those who prefer chilling eKasi as they will enjoy quality fun experienced in other prestigious city clubs in Bulawayo.

“Emakhandeni Cricket Club is now under new management. By giving the club a facelift we were trying to create an elegant space for our patrons who prefer to chill this side of Bulawayo to enjoy.

“The space is unique, it has a fresh breeze for those who prefer enjoying their time eKasi to chill with friends at a place complemented by good services.

“We opened over the weekend but an official opening party will be held this coming Sunday where we expect to host the city’s socialites. We urge people to come in numbers as we now offer new services including a Tshisanyama and a car wash, which I am sure people will enjoy,” said Mtutuki.

The proprietor of the club, Nhlanhla Nkomo, who is also the face behind the fun and entertainment at the vibrant city shebeen – Stunts, said giving the cricket club a new look is a way of promoting township tourism.

“In my life I have been to South Africa and I love how the people there promote their own culture. In Soweto you will find a lot of places like the new look cricket club and millions are made in such an industry which promotes township tourism.

“We are all about celebrating people and our culture. The music which will be played here will resonate with the setting of the club meaning it’s a place which will make patrons connect with their Kasi roots. From now onwards, Emakhandeni Cricket Club will be a place of chewing nostalgic bones from the memories created in our upbringing which will be visited by jamming to yesteryear music like Splash, Soul Brothers, Jazz and other genres,” said Nhlanhla.