Regent Chief Mabhikwa vows to serve despite legal battle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

WITH unwavering resolve, Regent Chief Mabhikwa of Lupane has declared that, notwithstanding a High Court application lodged by some of her clan members challenging her appointment, she will proceed with her duties, undeterred and without pause.

The chieftainship became vacant following the tragic road accident that claimed the life of Chief Mabhikwa (Vusumuzi Khumalo) on 22 May 2022. Initially, his uncle, John Khumalo, was appointed acting chief. However, earlier this year, Zanele was named regent chief by the Government, tasked with serving for nine years until Vusumuzi’s son, Wayne Makhosemvelo Khumalo, reaches adulthood and assumes the position of substantive chief.

A faction of the family has rejected the appointment of Ms Zanele Khumalo (35) as regent chief, citing cultural traditions that allegedly preclude women from assuming such roles.

“I will not comment on the statements made by some of my family members, as the matter is now before the courts. We will await the court’s decision, but in the meantime, I am proceeding with my duties to serve the community. The work continues unabated, and I have encountered no obstacles in carrying out my responsibilities,” said the composed regent chief during a brief interview at the commissioning of two classroom blocks at Gobakhulu Primary School in Jotsholo on Tuesday.

The two blocks were constructed by Hand in Hand Zimbabwe, funded by the Japanese Embassy in Zimbabwe to the tune of US$72,000 under its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) scheme.

During the ceremony, Regent Chief Mabhikwa received traditional recognition from dignitaries, including the guest of honour, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Albert Mavhunga. As she was introduced by the Lupane District Development Coordinator (DDC), Ennerty Sithole, local women knelt and began singing Khumalo clan praise songs, while men broke into whistles, as is customary to show respect to chiefs.

Throughout, the elegantly dressed regent chief remained composed in her chair.

She was later asked to give a vote of thanks and, with her people’s needs in mind, made an impassioned plea to the Government and other stakeholders to provide piped water to Gobakhulu Primary School.

“I am grateful to all parties who contributed to this project, particularly the Embassy of Japan and Hand in Hand Zimbabwe. However, I appeal to the Honourable Deputy Minister Mavhunga to assist in providing piped water to the school. As you can see, there is no water here, and the young learners and our teachers are facing difficulties,” said Khumalo.

She noted that teachers, while appreciative of the cottage, were concerned about the lack of piped water, a situation that might lead some to seek transfers to schools with clean water.

According to our sister publication, Sunday News, legal challenges by John Khumalo also delayed the installation of the previous Chief Mabhikwa, Vusumuzi Khumalo. At that time, John and his supporters within the family alleged that Nicholas Khumalo, Vusumuzi and Zanele’s father, had not been the rightful Chief Mabhikwa.

Their challenge stemmed from the long-held belief that, as Nicholas’s mother, the original Chief Mabhikwa’s first wife, was a Mabhena, she could not be designated as the mother of his rightful heir. Chief Mabhikwa’s first three wives were all Mabhena, and therefore their children could not be considered first in line for succession. According to claimants to the throne, the heir should have come from MaMkhwananzi, a wife he married later, as per tradition. However, when he died in 1983, Nicholas, the son of the most senior Mabhena woman, assumed the chieftaincy until his death.

In the latest chapter of this long-running saga, 32 family members, through their lawyers Dube, Mguni and Dube Legal Practitioners, allege that Zanele’s appointment was irrational and unreasonable.

In their application, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, is named as the First Respondent, the president of the National Council of Chiefs, Mtshane Khumalo (Second Respondent), the chairperson of the Matabeleland North provincial assembly of chiefs, Chief Siansali (Third Respondent), Zanele (Fourth Respondent), and President Mnangagwa as the Fifth Respondent.

They accuse the Chief Nkalakatha-led Government delegation, which discussed the succession matter, of being biased and having a conflict of interest.

John, in his founding affidavit, argues that Zanele’s appointment has resulted in two acting chiefs in the area (including himself), contending that the Traditional Leaders’ Act and the Constitution of Zimbabwe do not provide for a regent chief. He argues that the chieftaincy dispute dates back to December 2009, when the High Court delineated the lawful process for appointing a Chief within the Mlonyeni Khumalo chieftaincy.