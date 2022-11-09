Reggae artiste Mandie Mae to launch debut album

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter
AFRO-REGGAE artiste Mandie Mae (born Nomagugu Amanda Nkomo) will today be taken, “To the stars” when she launches her debut album.

The twelve-track album titled, “To the stars” will see the Ubuntu Marketing Agency brand ambassador add new songs to her already promising discography on December 9.

At a press conference and listening session held last Friday at the Forestry Commission Building in Bulawayo, songs such as Add Dem Burden, Take me to the stars, Hybrid and Come over were sampled.

Mandie Mae said the album is an introduction of her sound to the world.

“This album is my introduction to the world as I strive to be the biggest female reggae artiste in Africa after five years.

“The album tells tales of my life and the ghetto issues that we go through daily. It has been a year since we started working on the album,” she said.

The press conference was attended by members of the press and comedians Dalu The Comedian and Umahlekisa Entertainment founder Ntando Van Moyo.

Mandie Mae, inspired by the late Lucky Dube, Sean Paul and Patoranking said she encountered some challenges in the production of the album.

“The music industry is not an easy road and I have learnt a lot of things along the way. I faced a lot of challenges but I’m glad we pulled through it all, “ she said.

The album was produced by Collin Beatz, Lungz D, Pitbull and Harare producer Blaq Boy and “visuals will be released soon.”

Mandie Mae known as the Bad Gyal (Bad Girl), is also a dancer, actress and pianist who started music in 2018 when she released her smash single Mash up di place.

Synonymous with Mandie Mae is her use of Patois (Jamaican lingo) which has demarcated her from other reggae artistes in the precinct. – Follow on Twitter @eMKlass_49

