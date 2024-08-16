Region celebrates SADC Day

Zimpapers Politics Hub

The outgoing SADC chairperson, President Joao Manuel Lourenco of Angola has said over the years, the regional body has remained an indispensable platform for the defence of common right to political, economic and social freedom.

In his message on SADC Day this morning, President Lourenco said 17 August offers an opportunity for citizens to reflect on the progress that has been achieved so far.

“As we look back on our development as an organisation over a little more than thirty years, we must congratulate ourselves on the journey we have made together from the 80s to the present day.

“SADC has proved to be an indispensable platform for the defence of our common right to political, economic and social freedom, based on a strong solidarity developed as a result of the immense challenges we have been facing shoulder to shoulder,” said President Lourenco.

He said the reality of SADC goes beyond the simple institution, as it also looks at the deep spirit of co-operation.

“Throughout our history, we have overcome many obstacles, always united by the shared idea that without a firm solidarity among us, we would fall short of our prospects,” said President Lourenco.

“We have common memory rich in remarkable events in which the sacrifices made to reach the level we are at today have always stood out, in the knowledge that our margin for progression is almost endless.”

President Lourenco said the region has evolved from countries on the front line to a consistent organisation made up of 16 states united to face the increasingly complex challenges of the 21st Century.

The outgoing SADC chair called for a change in the international financial architecture to allow nations to benefit from more equitable access to financial markets, which will result in a better balance between governance and international competitiveness.