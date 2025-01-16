 Regional Funerals commits to supporting creative sector: Invites artistes to approach them

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

FUNERAL services provider Regional Funerals has announced its open-door policy aimed at supporting players in the creative sector.

The organisation has reiterated its willingness to uplift the country’s arts scene, following its successful sponsorship of the inaugural #53 Nkayi Festival.

Regional Funerals Manager Kwanele Sibanda expressed happiness at being part of the music festival. “As Regional Funerals, we work with people during difficult times of bereavement. The families are the community. We run a funeral business at Nkayi Business Centre, so when the festival organisers approached us, we obliged. It is our way of giving back to the community we serve.”

Sibanda highlighted their involvement in various cultural events, including the Mhlahlandlela Festival, as well as sponsoring sports activities such as the Kasambabezi Marathon in Binga, which was held a few years ago.

He said they are open to collaborating with any artiste who approaches them.

“As a company, we commit to working with anyone who knocks on our doors. We would love to continue supporting the #53 Nkayi Festival and aim to improve for next time. Such support helps us tremendously, as the crowds that attend allow us to market our services and network.”

Founded in 2004 in Berea, South Africa, Regional Funerals opened its second branch in Bulawayo in 2008, followed by a third branch in Tsholotsho in 2014. The latest branch was established in Nkayi, opening its doors in 2021.

“We strive for customer excellence and aim to provide our clients with a dignified send-off,” said Sibanda.

