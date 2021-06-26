Regional leaders shower praise on ED

Prosper Ndlovu in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has been applauded for championing the digital economy drive in Zimbabwe as well as pushing for the transformation of Africa through preaching peace and adoption of Pan-African values of unity and common destiny.

In separate presentations during the 39th Ordinary Session of the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) Administrative Council and 10th Ordinary Session of the elective Plenipotentiary Conference here yesterday, representatives of regional bodies and governments took turns to praise the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, for raising hopes for the development of the country and seeking to positively impact on the region’s development.

They noted, in particular, how the country has anchored its development on the digital drive, which has helped cushion the economy from the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pursuit of the digital transformation agenda is strongly expressed in the National Development Strategy (NDS1), a Government five-year policy blueprint that builds the momentum towards an upper middle-income economy vision by 2030.

Under this strategy, the digital economy is one of the 14 underpinning national priorities for the period 2021-2025.

Recently Cabinet also commended the significant strides being made by the country in developing the digital economy, buttressing the latest World Bank (WB) Digital Economy for Zimbabwe Country Diagnostic report, which has shown that the country has made notable progress in harnessing opportunity in the information communication technology (ICT) front.

Representing President Alassane Quattara of Cote d’Ivoire, which will host the Universal Postal Congress (UPU) Congress in August, the country’s Minister of Digital Economy and Postal Services, Mr Felix Roger Adom, who joined proceedings virtually, delivered a message of greetings from his principal to President Mnangagwa whom he described as a “fighter and committed leader for the development of Africa.”

Mr Adom shared his country’s experiences of how the digital revolution has helped transform Cote d’Ivoire socio-economically and politically.

In his remarks, Universal Postal Union (UPC) director general, Mr Bishar Abdirahman Hussein, said President Mnangagwa’s Government has made strides in spearheading the transformation of the postal and courier services sector in line with the digital revolution trends.

Through the Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), the Government is transforming traditional post offices into community information centres (CICs), which offer a range of e-commerce services and connectivity benefits at grassroots level.

Outgoing PAPU secretary general, Mr Younouss Djbrine, also said digital transformation was a must for the whole of Africa, adding that 2021 was a watershed year for the global postal service due to Covid-19 disruption, which has created a new normal that demands businesses to adjust or perish.

He said Zimbabwe was among African states that prioritise digital investments as a strategy to modernise and diversify their economic operations.

Mr Christian Minungu, a representative of the African Union Commission, who joined the conference virtually paid tribute to President Mnangagwa and the country for successfully hosting the conference despite Covid-19.

He said Zimbabwe, under President Mnangagwa, was playing a critical role in African Union programmes on the infrastructure sector and contributing to digital transformation in the continent.

This drive, he said, will enhance the continent’s resilience to Covid-19 and drive financial inclusion and alleviating social inequalities.

Cameroonian career diplomat and Minister of Postal Services and Telecommunications, Solomon Azoh-Mbi, also joined the conference virtually, saying Zimbabwe’s ability to host the PAPU conference during Covid-19 was a milestone.

He stressed the need for the postal and courier services sector to embrace innovation amid growing digital disruption and competition.

“Business as usual is not sustainable anymore,” he said, adding that it was high time the sector takes advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which came into force in January this year, to drive e-commerce business and reap higher dividends.

Vice President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who also addressed delegates, said in addition to his rich liberation credentials, President Mnangagwa was passionate about regional and global peace and stability, which are key elements for economic prosperity.

Speaking at the same occasion ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the postal sector is a vital cog in provision of key services to marginalised communities hence revival of postal networks along ICT driven models is critical in driving a digital economy.

He called on African governments to craft policies that enhance investments in the ICT sector, a path that Zimbabwe is already on.

Matabeleland North Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Richard Moyo, also said President Mnangagwa’s Government was committed to transforming the postal services Industry.

He invited delegates to explore the various tourism packages in the resort city and sample one of the world’s wonders and Zimbabwe’s rich natural heritage.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa arrived in Bulawayo late afternoon yesterday ahead of the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services pass-out parade at Ntabazinduna Training Depot today.