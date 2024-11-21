‘Regional peace cornerstone to Sadc development’

SADC Chairperson President Mnangagwa delivers his welcome remarks at the regional bloc’s Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government at New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden yesterday. - Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Harare Bureau

REGIONAL peace is the cornerstone of SADC’s collective endeavours towards sustainable development and integration, SADC Chairman, President Mnangagwa, has said.

Addressing the Extraordinary SADC Summit that was attended by Heads of State and Government, and their representatives in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said it was the regional bloc’s responsibility to pull all the stops in ensuring threats that jeopardise the region’s peace and security are addressed.

“Today (yesterday), we convene specifically to deliberate on pertinent issues relating to the peace and security of our region.

“Undoubtedly, peace is the cornerstone of all our collective endeavours towards sustainable development and our regional integration agenda.

“It is, therefore, our collective and weighty responsibility to do all we can to address the common threats that jeopardise peace and security in our region,” he said.

President Mnangagwa, thus, urged the region to remain steadfast as the various impediments to the security and well-being of peoples within SADC are being addressed by the bloc. The primary focus of the gathering of Heads of State was on the security situation in the region, particularly in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). To date, over 6,5 million people are internally displaced with civilians, women and children, being most affected by the conflict.

President Mnangagwa assured the people of the DRC that the region’s longstanding mantra that “an injury to any one of our nations, is an injury to all SADC nations”, remained true to this day.

“As a region, we must boldly continue to work together to ensure that the people of the DRC are able to enjoy peace and tranquillity.

“Regrettably, the Report before us paints a grave picture of the security and humanitarian situation in the Eastern DRC.

“We have a duty to strengthen our resolve and chart a way forward that will see us win this fight for peace and the rights of the people of Eastern DRC to a good life and well-being, development, justice, as well as strong institutions,” he said.

President Mnangagwa commended the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), which was deployed in December last year on a one-year mandate as a regional response, for its efforts.

He led a moment of silence in honour and reverence of the SAMIDRC troops who passed on in defence of the region’s peace and security.

“SADC is equally indebted to the Troop Contributing Countries, Malawi, Tanzania and South Africa for deploying troops and military equipment, critical for sustaining our efforts to restore peace and stability in the DRC.

“Our sincere gratitude is extended to His Excellency, President Joao Lourenco of the Republic of Angola, for his tireless mediation efforts to bring lasting peace in the Eastern part of the DRC.

“It is most unfortunate that the violation of the Ceasefire Agreement persists,” said President Mnangagwa.

Despite that, the President said it was however, heartening to note that the people of DRC had put their trust in the region’s collective abilities.

“I wish to commend His Excellency and my Dear Brother, President (Felix) Tshisekedi, for joining us today and being part of this Extraordinary Summit dedicated to re-look at the security situation in Eastern DRC.

“This clearly demonstrates that the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo have trust in our ability to work collectively as the SADC family, to help manage threats, not only in the great country, but our region as a whole,” he said.

The regional bloc, said President Mnangagwa, was not oblivious to other challenges impacting SADC, particularly the climate change induced drought and public health emergencies.

“In August 2024, we gathered here in Ordinary Session, to take stock of the progress of our august regional organisation, over the past year.

“Ambitious, yet achievable targets and strategies were adopted to harness the immense opportunities in our region as well as address our common challenges,” he said.

The President also commended the region’s Heads of State and their representatives for attending the Extraordinary Summit at short notice, while also congratulating Botswana President Duma Gideon Boko on his recent electoral victory.

“Thank you for agreeing that we meet at short notice, in spite of our demanding schedules. We welcome, in a very special way, His Excellency, Advocate Duma Boko, President of the Republic of Botswana and congratulate him on his assumption of the esteemed Office of President of our sister Republic.

“We are confident, Your Excellency and Dear Brother that your insights and wisdom will contribute to the sustainable socio-economic development, prosperity, freedom, as well as peace and security for the peoples of our SADC region,” he said.

On his part, SADC Executive Secretary Mr Elias Magosi, said the attainment of peace in Eastern DRC called for constructive dialogue between parties involved, while rallying member states to continue with their efforts.

“I believe that we should focus more effort and the limited resources at our disposal, on dialogue between the parties, especially given the financial constraints we have.

“And, with a great sense of humility, I advocate for Your Excellencies to consider having very robust but intimate and in-camera conversations with those Member States experiencing conflict as well as other stakeholders outside our region who are negatively affecting our peace and stability,” he said.

“I believe that we can create a safe and enabling space for dialogue and peace to thrive. We cannot buy peace, I believe; it is very costly. We cannot achieve peace and stability by military interventions alone.”

Mr Magosi said the attainment of lasting peace in the Eastern DRC needed complementary response strategies, including multiple political and diplomatic interventions such as the Luanda process, led by Angolan President Lourenço, to address the core issues and conclude an agreed set of resolutions relative to the conflict.

The SADC Executive Secretary commended Zimbabwe’s commitment to the promotion of peace, security and stability in the region.

“I also wish to express our sincere gratitude to His Excellency, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, for graciously hosting this Summit and all preceding meetings at short notice and for the exceptional hospitality that we have become accustomed to when we meet and integrate here in Harare,” said Mr Magosi.