Regional recognition for Mandla Da Comedian

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

STANDUP comedian, Mandla Da Comedian, has been nominated for the Savanna Comic Choice Awards which will be held at The Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa on September 7.

The comedian, who is nominated in the Pan-African Comic of The Year category, will battle it out with top comedians, Nigeria’s Basketmouth, Kenya’s Churchill and fellow Zimbabwean standup comedian Carl Joshua Ncube who is a regular nominee.

Mandla Da Comedian said receiving continental recognition was a big stepping stone for his career.

“Getting African recognition before performing outside Zimbabwe is very rare and amazing. I’m nominated among some talented comedians who have toured around the world and this is a clear indication that the future is bright for me,” said Mandla.

He said he wants to utilise such opportunities to grow his brand.

“I want to use such opportunities to grow my brand and also interact with some of the comedians who are doing well for themselves.

“I’ve been in contact with some of them as they’ve been inviting me to perform in their countries but financial challenges have been a big barrier,” Mandla said.

The Pan-African Comic of The Year Award was introduced in 2017 as a result of the Savanna Comic Choice Awards’ vision to expand beyond South Africa.

Since its introduction, Nigerian standup comedian Basketmouth has scooped the gongs.