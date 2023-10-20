Regional recognition for Ndebele Crush

Angela Sibanda, [email protected]

Popular Bulawayo clothing brand, Ndebele Crush, founded by actress, author and poet – Lady Tshawe (real name Nomashawekazi Damasane) has been nominated for the Zikomo Africa Awards.

Founded in 2017 in Zambia, the awards seek to recognise and honour individuals and organisations that contribute to the development of arts and entrepreneurship. The awards cover the whole of Africa and are held annually in Lusaka.

From Zimbabwe, only three brands were nominated this year and interestingly, they were all founded by female entrepreneurs

Ndebele Crush by Lady Tshawe was nominated under the Best Zikomo African Brand of the Year alongside Aluvion cosmetic company owned by Kim Madzianike.

They are facing stiff competition from brands from Zambia, South Sudan, Nigeria, Uganda, DRC and Tanzania.

Ndebele Crush, an identity brand that captures Ndebele history, identity and culture comes in the form of T-shirts, jackets, sweaters, hats and watches among other merchandise. It is one of the most embraced brands in Bulawayo, especially among local celebrities.

Lady Tshawe said the nomination is a sign that the brand has succeeded in being visible. She said this has been due to individuals from different countries who have embraced the brand and become its ambassadors.

“It’s such an honour that our dream of sparking conversations through our brand and label is being realised. I never thought it possible to get this far. When I started, I just wanted something that would enable us to be proud of our culture, heritage and identity through the clothes we wear. So, I am deeply humbled and honoured that our brand is gaining such recognition.

“We believe as Ndebele Crush that our products went before us and spoke on our behalf,” Lady Tshawe said.

She added: “We have people across the world who identify with our brand and we’ve been working hard to produce quality products. Those who purchased our products have been our ambassadors marketing our brand regionally and internationally.”