Regional tourney OFF, premier league ON

Lovemore Dube

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will occupy this Fifa calendar weekend after the Zifa Normalisation Committee called off an inter-region tournament.

Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, a member of that structure, confirmed that the event which had been set for this Saturday and Sunday had been shelved. He said a number of issues had forced that decision but remained adamant that they were still to play host to the event which they believe is the way to go in the selection of national teams.

In the past most national associations including Zifa at junior level organised inter-provincial and regional games of which a provisional national team was drafted. After that names were submitted to the Sport and Recreation Commission who would verify nationalities of players and compliance in paying the four-dollar SRC levy.

So with the cancellation, fans can brace for the biggest match in the land, the Castle Lager Premiership battle between Dynamos and Highlanders, a historic event in that it will be the Harare side which is at home at Bosso’s traditional fort, Barbourfields Stadium.

“The tournament will happen. It is the way to go. We want to normalize processes and create a platform for Premiership players and those from Division where they play and the better players are identified.

“Another factor is that we did not want to be seen running ahead of the coaches who will be appointed. It’s got to happen when the process has been finalized so that they identify for themselves and never get to say players were imposed on them.

“As the Normalisation Committee we believe this is the way to go. We are still working on the template starting with both the men and women’s national teams hoping that this will be the way to go even for juniors,” said Ndebele.

He said the selection process for the Warriors job and subordinates was still on-going.

Ndebele said no coach had been shortlisted as yet as the committee tasked with that was still looking at the applications.

Sunday Chidzambwa was in charge of the team that played at President Mnangagwa’s inauguration on Monday. Zimbabwe beat Namibia 5-4 on penalties after the two teams had played a 2-2 draw.

Ndebele emphasized that another factor that had come into play was funding of the regional teams.

“We had to tick the boxes in a number of areas pertaining the event and one of them was the funding. While intentions are good, the project to come to fruition needs funding so that we come up with a good template for future use,” said Ndebele who said the event must be used as a precedent setter for future national team selection activities.

Previous national selections have been marred by controversies.

Questions were asked this week why the goalkeeper with the least number of goals conceded was not part of the national team that faced Namibia.

He emphasized that local players deserved a platform beyond the Castle Lager Premiership where they could be identified to represent their country.

“Perhaps a tournament environment with a different group of players for promising stars can do, they may show something beyond what they would have with their teammates and natural habitat.

The selection of foreign based players has also been another grey area with coaches accused of being bribed to pick certain stars by agents and unpatriotic con artists in Europe who get paid for the boys’ caps.

A thorough and transparent process promises better for the Warriors and football loving nation.

The Dynamos and Highlanders clash will headline the weekend programme with the blockbuster set for Sunday.

Second placed Manica Diamonds who trail Highlanders by two points tied on 39 points with Ngezi Platinum will be at Baobab in a clash that may decide who goes to the top of the log.

Highlanders on 41 who have lost two games on the trot are in danger as they play a Dynamos side that has shown signs of getting better.

The Ngezi and Manica Diamonds game may provide all the sparkle of the weekend as the two ambitious teams are fighting hard to win their maiden league title.

Fixtures

Saturday: Greenfuel FC v Sheasham (Greenfuel), FC Platinum v Caps United (Mandava United), Ngezi Platinum v Manica Diamonds (Baobab), Chicken Inn FC v Bulawayo Chiefs FC (Luveve Stadium), ZPC Kariba FC v Herentals (Nyamhunga), Black Rhinos FC v Triangle United FC (Bata)

Sunday: Yadah FC v Cranborne Bullets FC (Gibbo), Hwange FC v Simba Bhora (Baobab), Dynamos FC v Highlanders FC (Barbourfields)